Planning for climate resilience in California’s freshwater ecosystems

California’s unique geomorphology and Mediterranean-type climate have largely shaped the state’s freshwater lakes, streams, rivers, and wetlands. Now, however, freshwater ecosystems are stressed by water diversion, land use changes, non-native species, sedimentation, and nutrient loading, which are compounded by increases in water temperatures and changes in snowmelt and runoff patterns driven by anthropogenic climate change.

A new perspective published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences calls on California leaders to do more to recover degraded freshwater ecosystems and protect the resilience, health, and viability of existing ecosystems. The analysis emphasizes the urgent need for a deeper understanding of how climate and non-climate stressors affect vital ecosystem processes governing their hydrology and the ecology of organisms that depend on them.

The paper was co-authored by University of California, Berkeley professors Mary Power and William Dietrich; Peter Gleick, PhD ’86 Energy and Resources; and University of Nevada, Reno professor Sudeep Chandra.