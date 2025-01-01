Federico Castillo is an Environmental/Agricultural Economist with graduate and undergraduate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He is currently a Project Scientist at the College of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management, University of California, Berkeley. He is also a lecturer in the Department of Ethnic Studies, University of California at Berkeley. His research interests center on the socio-economic impacts of climate change, particularly as it relates to the agricultural sector. Dr. Castillo currently serves as Deputy Director for the University of California Planetary Health Center of Expertise and is co-lead of the Latinx and the Environment Program at UC Berkeley. He has over 25 years’ experience teaching both at Higher Education Institutions and designing short courses for the public, non-profit and private sectors in areas related to sustainable business practices, technology adoption and innovation, field work methods, protected areas, and biodiversity related issues. Dr. Castillo is currently involved in multidisciplinary research activities with scholars from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), The Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL), the University of California at Santa Cruz, and the University of California Davis among others. He enjoys teaching, working with, and mentoring students.