How penguins reshape puma habits in Patagonia

The grasslands and coastlines of Argentina’s Monte León National Park are undergoing a gradual transformation, as decades of conservation and rewilding efforts are beginning to reverse the ecological impacts of European colonization on the South American puma.
These solitary, apex predators were frequently hunted and poisoned to minimize conflict as sheep farming spread across Patagonia during the 19th and 20th centuries. But over the past few decades, the puma population has begun to rebound as Argentinian policymakers and nonprofit organizations worked to convert former ranches into national parks.
Conservation ecologist Mitchell Serota (PhD ’24 Environmental Science, Policy, and Management) said the recovery of puma populations in Monte León was expected to restore traditional predator-prey dynamics with guanacos, a native herbivore similar to a llama. Instead, Serota and collaborators from the National University of Comahue and Fundación Rewilding Argentina found that pumas are now subsisting on a hyperabundance of Magellanic penguins (Spheniscus magellanicus) and, in the process, upending their traditional social structures.