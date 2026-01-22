How penguins reshape puma habits in Patagonia

“Penguins in Monte León are driving pumas’ space use, sociality, and abundance in ways that we haven’t really seen before,” said Serota, a former graduate student in the labs of ESPM Professors Justin Brashares and Arthur Middleton and the lead author of a recent Proceedings of the Royal Academy of Sciences study detailing the group’s findings. “These behavioral and population changes may have large-scale implications for the Patagonian ecosystem and how we think about the top-down effects of apex predators in altered landscapes,” Serota added.

An Altered Ecosystem

Magellanic penguins historically lived and nested on the islands off the Argentine coast, but gradually spent more time on the mainland as puma populations declined. They can now be found across Patagonia, including in Monte León, which was established as a national park in 2004. Ecologists estimate that at the peak of the breeding season, Monte León hosts 80,000 adult penguins and their offspring, bringing the total to over 40,000 breeding pairs. “There are also more than enough guanacos in the park to sustain healthy populations of pumas,” Serota said.

Over time, however, researchers observed increasing signs of puma activity within the penguin colonies. Serota, who conducted fieldwork in the park from 2019 to 2023 and is now an ecologist with Duke Farms, a center of the Doris Duke Foundation, said he initially planned to study the traditional predator-prey relationship between pumas and guanacos. But early evidence from the park suggested the interaction between pumas and penguins was far more pervasive than anticipated.

“We talked about this with the park service and with Rewilding Argentina, who said penguin predation happens,” he explained. “But when we started putting up camera traps, we realized that this might be more pervasive than we thought.”

To better understand the phenomenon, Serota and his collaborators tracked 14 individual pumas using GPS collars to determine how their movement patterns and social interactions differed when penguins were present versus absent in Monte León. These observations were combined with images from a network of nearly three dozen camera traps, which researchers used to estimate the number of pumas present in a specific area. Pumas were also categorized based on whether they preyed on penguins.